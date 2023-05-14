Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 109,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

