Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $259.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $283.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.