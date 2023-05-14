Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.47 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

