Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.54 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,789 shares of company stock worth $16,575,471. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

