iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EFV opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

