iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $278.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

