Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,099 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,177,000 after buying an additional 48,445,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $140,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $33,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

