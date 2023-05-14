Jacob A. Orville Sells 5,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

