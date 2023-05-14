Jon W. Olson Sells 3,500 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.