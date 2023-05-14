Jon W. Olson Sells 3,500 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after buying an additional 282,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $15,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

