JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $38.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $337.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

