Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Kohl’s worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE KSS opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $49.65.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.44%.
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
