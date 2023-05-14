Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Kohl’s worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE KSS opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.44%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

