Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Bank of America

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

DNUT stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 39.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 177,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $31,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.