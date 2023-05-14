Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Bank of America

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.
Krispy Kreme Price Performance
DNUT stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 39.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 177,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $31,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
