Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

