Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 181.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Largo Price Performance
NYSE LGO opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Largo has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $273.48 million, a PE ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo
Largo Company Profile
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Largo (LGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.