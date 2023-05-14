Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 181.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Largo Price Performance

NYSE LGO opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Largo has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $273.48 million, a PE ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

Largo Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Largo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,295,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after buying an additional 175,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Largo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Largo by 911.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 116,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Largo by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Largo by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Articles

