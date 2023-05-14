Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Leslie’s worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 322,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

A number of research firms have commented on LESL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

