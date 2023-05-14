Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Leslie’s worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 322,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter.
Leslie’s Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of LESL stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.
Leslie’s Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
