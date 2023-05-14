Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) were up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 154,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 397,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

