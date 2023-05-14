Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Life Storage worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

