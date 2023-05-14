LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,277 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IDLV opened at $28.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $631.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
