LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,875 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $162.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.10.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

