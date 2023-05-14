LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.50% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $92.12.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

