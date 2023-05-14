LPL Financial LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

CGXU opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

