LPL Financial LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.15.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Read More

