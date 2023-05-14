LPL Financial LLC Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.52% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

