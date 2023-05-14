LPL Financial LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.05% of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter.

OWNS opened at $17.41 on Friday. Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

