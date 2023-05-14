LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,355 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 324,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

