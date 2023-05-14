LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

MFC stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

