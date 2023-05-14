LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 486.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,659 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.31% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter valued at about $283,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $18.62 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

