LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,849,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 318.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 198.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000.

RGI opened at $184.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.22 and a 200 day moving average of $184.08.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

