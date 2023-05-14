LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Insider Activity

Atlassian Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 129,313 shares in the company, valued at $23,377,204.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 299,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,389,313. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $135.02 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

