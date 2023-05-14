Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

