Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,600. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

