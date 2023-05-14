Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Masco worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 141,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,501 shares of company stock worth $11,504,150. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $52.00 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.