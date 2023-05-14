MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

