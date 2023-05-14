Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.28.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $308.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

