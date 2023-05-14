Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $74.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Shares of TAP opened at $64.25 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

