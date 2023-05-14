Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $921.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

