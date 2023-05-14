Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($2.93). Approximately 11,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 45,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.97).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83. The firm has a market cap of £47.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.13.

In other news, insider Adam Holland acquired 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($25,218.83). 21.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

