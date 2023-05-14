Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Nasdaq by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

