Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $329,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE NMM opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $687.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $370.86 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 47.85%. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

