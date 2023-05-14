NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NewMarket by 33.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NewMarket by 133.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NEU opened at $395.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $404.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

