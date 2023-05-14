News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of News worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in News by 36.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 8,144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in News by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in News by 34.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth $98,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

