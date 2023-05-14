Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,138 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,239,000 after buying an additional 337,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

JAZZ opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $163.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

