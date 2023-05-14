Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 2,874 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 742,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 79,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.