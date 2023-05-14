Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,322 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PPL by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

