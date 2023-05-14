Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 279,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after buying an additional 259,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $67.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.