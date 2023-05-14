Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,425 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 291.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.79%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

