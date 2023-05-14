Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 3,446 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

Shares of UDR opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

