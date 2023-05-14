Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 368 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Seagen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $199.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.79. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

