Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 480 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.7 %

Globe Life stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,863 shares in the company, valued at $90,524,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,960. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

