Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 578 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHD opened at $96.86 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

